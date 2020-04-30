Pakistan values relations with Azerbaijan: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that Pakistan values relations with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khidr Farhadov called on Pakistan Muslim League –Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Speaker s Chamber and discussed issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that good relations is that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have developed better mutual relationship, we want Azerbaijan to be included in the Commonwealth countries, he added.

He said that the exchange of high level delegations from both the sides would further strengthen the ties.

The Speaker appreciated the role of the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in promoting the relations between the two countries.



Appreciating Pakistan s efforts for peace and stability in the region, Azerbaijani Ambassador Khidr Farhadov said that Azerbaijan was keen to further expand relations with Pakistan and thanked the Azerbaijani government and people for their support on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

Later, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan also visited the new House of the Punjab Assembly.