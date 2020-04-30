CCTV footage of Peshawar blast came to light

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - CCTV footage of devastating bomb that took place at the Jamia Masjid of Kocha Risaldar area in Qissa Khawani Bazaar Peshawar has come to light.

According to details, a suicide bomber blew himself up during Friday prayers in the mosque, killing 30 people and injuring several others.

On the other hand, Dunya News has received CCTV footage of the Peshawar blast. People could be seen arriving at the Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers. The assailant opened fire outside the mosque. The assailant was wearing black clothes.

SSP Operations also confirmed that the blast was a suicide, after which a police search and strike operation is underway, while the area has also been cordoned off. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police station, killing two policemen and wounding three others. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The CCPO said that according to preliminary details, two assailants opened fire on the police personnel on duty while trying to enter the Jamia Masjid at Kocha Risaldar in Qissa Khawani Bazaar. After the attack on the police team, a loud explosion took place in the Jamia Masjid, as a result of which several people were injured and killed.

Death toll in Peshawar mosque explosion rises to 56, over 194 injured

Death toll in the devastating bombing inside a mosque in Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar has risen to 56, with another 194 people injured on Friday.

According to reports, police and rescue teams reached the spot and statrted a rescue operation. The rescue teams rushed the injured to Lady Reading Hospital, while residents and people of the neighborhood also helped in transporting the injured on their private vehicles.

Police and security teams cordoned off the area and started to collect evidence and the officials declared the state of emergency in the Lady Reading Hospital.

Meanwhile, CCPO Peshawar told that the attackers entered the mosque after an exchange of fire with the police security which also resulted in martydom of one police official and another injured.

"I saw a man firing at two policemen before he entered the mosque. Seconds later I heard a big bang," witness of the incident﻿ Zahid Khan told.﻿

The explosion blew out the windows of nearby buildings, and frantic rescuers were seen ferrying the dead and wounded from the scene.