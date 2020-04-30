Pakistan reports 953 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan reported 11 deaths in last 24 hours by corona virus as positive cases surged to 1,512,707

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 11 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,512,707. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,248 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 953 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,513 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,083 in Sindh, 6,283 in KP, 1,014 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 376 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 569,338 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 502,246 in Punjab, 216,614 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,519 in Islamabad, 43,068 in Azad Kashmir, 35,361 in Balochistan and 11,543 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,570,773 coronavirus tests and 36,678 in the last 24 hours. 1,451,665 patients have recovered in the country whereas 890 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.59 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 127,117,340 people have received their first dose of corona virus vaccine including 166,131 in last 24 hours. 99,292,129 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 242,151 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 215,539,999 with 422,935 in the last 24 hours.