Shaban moon not sighted, Shab-e-Barat on March 19

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The moon for the holy month of Shaban 2022 was not sighted in Pakistan on Thursday, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced.

Therefore, the first of Shaban would be on March 5, and the Shab-e-Barat would be observed on Saturday, March 19, said Azad at the conclusion of meeting, held to sight the moon of Shaban 1443 AH here in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad attended the meeting of Zonal Committee, Islamabad.

He said the committee had not received even a single testimony of the Shaban moon sighting from any nook and cranny of the country.

The other members of the Ruet-Hilal Committee attended the meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.