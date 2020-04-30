CJCSC holds defence cooperation talks with Kenya Defence Forces dignitaries

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Kenya have reaffirmed their commitment for strengthening and enhancing existing defence and security relationship between the friendly countries.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an understanding to this effect came during the meetings of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Kenya, with dignitaries from Kenya.

The dignitaries from Kenya include Cabinet Secretary Eugene Ludovic Wamalwa, Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kariuki Kibochi, Commander Kenya Army Lieutenant General Walter R. Koipaton, Commander Kenya Air Force Major General John Mugaravai and Commander Kenyan Navy Major General Jimson Longiro Mutai.

Besides security and defence cooperation, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements in various fields were discussed during separately held meetings.

Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan accords high importance to its long-standing relations with Kenya and believes that both countries would develop meaningful and long-term strategic relationship through enhanced bilateral engagements especially relations in the field of defence and security.

Kenyan dignitaries remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability specially for peace in Afghanistan.

Earlier upon arrival at Kenya Defence Headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent presented Guard of Honour to General Nadeem Raza.