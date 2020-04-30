No-trust move: Opposition claims support of 38 govt members

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday claimed that 38 government members would support the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, the list of 38 government members of the assembly was sent to former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N has also assured 10 parliamentarians of giving party tickets in the next elections.

A senior leader of the PML-N claimed that 16 members of the National Assembly were with him.

The senior PML-N leader also claimed that the PML-N has divided the like-minded members of the government in three phases.

Opposition finalise motion

Earlier today, opposition parties had finalized the draft of no-confidence motion which had been signed by the over 80 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

According to sources, lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and others have signed the motion.

As per draft, the country is in a state of economic crisis and there is no road map to get the country out of this. There is also political instability and uncertainty in the country and government has also failed at foreign policy front.

The draft states that the Leader of the House has lost the confidence of the majority of the members.

The opposition has also prepared a requisition to convene an assembly session and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif s chamber has also been alerted as the no-confidence motion as well as requisition can be submitted any time.

A day earlier, the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said that the next two to three days are very important.

In an informal talk with media persons, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition leadership has completed its homework. The next two to three days are very important and here may be great good news in the next 48 hours, he added.

“I am saying with 100% certainty that this time victory of the no-confidence motion is certain,” said the PDM leader.

No-Confidence in 48 hours

On Wednesday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition will move a no-confidence motion against the PTI government in the next 48 hours.

The JUI-F chief said that opposition parties had completed their homework regarding the no-confidence motion and the next 48 hours were important.

He further said, “I am in constant touch with former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.” “I am saying with 100% certainty that this time victory of the no-confidence motion is certain,” said the PDM leader.