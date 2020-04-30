No-confidence motion: PM Imran Khan not worried at all, says Pervaiz Elahi

Pervazi Elahi said something will come out of opposition’s plan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not worried at all about opposition s no-confidence motion.

In his informal discussion with the journalists on Thursday, Elahi while responding to a journalist’s question of whether he would ask the PM not to worry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not worried at all.

Regarding the journalist’s query on no-confidence motion, the speaker Punjab Assembly said that something will come out of the opposition’s plan.

Regarding Moulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement, Elahi said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief can explain the context of his claim that the move will be tabled within the next 48 hours.