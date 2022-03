Imran Khan has summoned a meeting to review the matters pertaining to security of the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned an important meeting to review the matters pertaining to security of the country.

According to details, the meeting will deliberate on the national security issues as well future plan of action over evolving situation arising from changes at global stage.

As per sources, civil and military personnel will also attend the meeting.