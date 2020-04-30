Fire gutted scrap warehouse in Quetta

Valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - According to details, fire broke out in a scrap warehouse located at Sabzal Road in Quetta in the wee hours on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread very quickly and engulfed the entire building of the godown. Ten fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

The rescue sources said that no one died or wounded in the blaze. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire. Sources further said that the cause of fire is still not known.

