Step down, quit politics or announce immediate polls, Bilawal asks PM Imran

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday asked Imran Khan to step down, quit politics or announce immediate elections.

Addressing the participants of the long march in Sukkur on Tuesday, he said that the die-hard workers of the PPP are marching towards the federal capital and give two options to PM Imran Khan, the first is to resign and quit politics or the second option is immediate election.

The PPP chairman said that all opposition parties are convinced of brining no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and he will be sent packing by the jiyalas because we do not accept the selected as our prime minister.

He said that the selected used to say the inflation is a world phenomenon and he cannot do anything about it but he got frightened by the Jiyalas marching towards Islamabad. He reduced the price of petrol and the electricity tariff. This is the success of the PPP.

Bilawal went on to say that the Jiyalas are peaceful democratic activists and will not attack the PTV and the parliament like PTI, adding that we are democrats and will not resort to any undemocratic means.

He said this march will pass through the areas where there are PTI members and we are giving a last chance to accept their mistake and vote for the no-confidence motion. “Our demand is to return the democracy which Imran Khan snatched from the people of Pakistan,” he said and added we will give every province their right.

Earlier today while speaking to the participants of the march, he said that reducing price of petrol by Rs10 after increasing it by Rs12 is an attempt to fool public.

He said that at present the price of everything including electricity, gas, petrol is sky high. This is not new Pakistan but an expensive Pakistan, he added.

The PPP Chairman said that as soon as Imran Khan came into power, they first robbed the farmers with unfair distribution of water.

Reacting to prime minister’s address to nation, Bilawal Bhutto said that the head of the country came on TV and started crying over criticism of media. They do not have the courage to listen to criticism.