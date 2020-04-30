PM decides to meet other coalition parties

LAHORE (Dunya News) - After the announcement of no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister (PM) by the opposition, PM Imran Khan has decided to meet the coalition parties.

According to details, Imran Khan has decided to meet other allies after contacting Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q). He will meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders as well.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister also contacted with the members of parliament of his party. During his visit to Lahore, the Prime Minister had a long meeting with the parliamentarians of four divisions of Punjab.



Meanwhile, the members of parliament from Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Multan and Sahiwal divisions had separate meetings with the Prime Minister.

The premier directed them to strengthen their relationship with the peopleand make the people more aware about various government schemes. The government is aware of the problems faced by the people due to inflation. PM Khan announced to take steps to protect the people from the negative effects of inflation.

He went on to add that Rs 10 reduction in petrol and diesel prices is an initiative to benefit public, Rs 5 reduction in electricity price is another initiative to ensure public’s prosperity, Rs 407 billion subsidy will be given on business loans in next 2 years. The stipend has been increased to Rs 14,000, PM mentioned.