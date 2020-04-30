Inflation to increase after slashing power tariff by Rs 5 per unit: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that the inflation would increase by decreasing the power tariff by Rs 5 per unit.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, the prime minister who advice others of not worrying is himself worried. The speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t mention budget and Pakistan will have to complete IMF program by taking additional loans and the inflation will increase.

The former PM said that in his speech PM Imran Khan denied all his policies and said that the government is reducing inflation but the reality is opposite as the prices of petrol and diesel increased Rs 40 during the past four months.

If the government was to curb the inflation then they should have slashed the prices of atta, ghee and sugar, he said.

Earlier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the people of the country are in trouble and now even crutches cannot bear the burden of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The PML-N leader said that the government came to power in an unconstitutional manner but will sent packing in constitutional way.

“The process of so-called accountability has been exposed and today there are cases in the courts but no evidence and witnesses have been produced,” he said.

“The government which came to power while chanting slogans of accountability has been proved to be the most corrupt one,” Abbasi added.