JACOBABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be making a "big announcement" in an address to the nation today.

Talking to media persons, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that PM Imran Khan cares for the people and urged people to come on streets to fight for their rights.

While accusing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for using provincial government’s resources for its political campaign, the PTI leader said that after next general elections, his party will also be in power in Sindh.

He further said that PTI has decided not to create hurdles in long march of PPP but claimed that the opposition party is paying Rs30,000 to each participant of the march.

He also asked PPP what it did for the people of the Sindh province in its 15 years in power.