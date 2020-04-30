Bilawal said that the life of common man has become a hell and inflation

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan should step down so that there will be no need for opposition’s protest and no-confidence motion.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Saturday, he said that his party’s long march will reach Lahore on March 5 and will reach Gujranwala on March 6, while the last phase of march will start from March 8.

Bilawal said that the life of common man has become a hell and inflation, poverty has increased historically, adding that the PPP will fight for the rights of our people.

He said Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be given their due rights and the provinces have been deprived NFC awards.