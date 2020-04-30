PTI kicks off Huqooq March from Ghotki

GHOTKI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday has started its Huqooq March against Sindh government from Ghotki.



According to details, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Planning Minister Asad Umar have also reached Ghotki to participate in the march.



Members of PTI are scheduled to address the workers after which the convoy led by PTI Sindh President and Federal Ports and Shipping minister Ali Zaidi and General Secretary Mobin Jatoi will leave Insaf House Sukkur for Ghotki

In this connection, the reception camps have been set up at various places in Ghotki district and preparations for the reception of the participants of the march have also been completed.



The march will reach Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad from Sukkur tomorrow. March participants will be welcomed by local leaders in Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad.