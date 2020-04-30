Rain in Lahore, other parts of Punjab turns weather cold

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rain with cool breeze in the provincial capital Lahore and its adjacent areas and other cities of Punjab on Friday night turned the weather cold while Met Office has predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Rain was also reported in different other cities of the Punjab province including Sialkot, Okara, Kasur, Zafarwal, Pattoki, Nankana Sahib and several other cities, compelling the citizens to stay indoors and wear warm clothes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted light rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

