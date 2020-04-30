No-trust move: Seven PML-N members in contact with ministers

The federal ministers will individually contact members of the PPP in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – As the opposition plans to bring no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers have mobilized efforts and seven members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been in contact with the members of the government.

According to sources, a meeting of the minister was held today (Friday) with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in chair.

During the meeting, consultation was held on opposition’s strategy on no-confidence motion.

Sources said that the meeting decided to contact members of the PML-N and PPP and the federal ministers have been assigned tasks in this regard.

The federal ministers will individually contact members of the PPP in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources further said that seven members of the opposition are in contact with the government representatives.

Signed no-confidence motion

On Wednesday, the joint opposition had asked its national assembly members to sign no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, the opposition leadership has been preparing no-trust motion signed by its national assembly members.

Sources said that the opposition parties are claiming the support of 24 government members.

The PML-N had also claimed the support of 16 government members and Pakistan Peoples’ Party claimed the support of six lawmakers and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) claimed the support of two government members.

Opposition’s PM candidate

On the other hand, the opposition leadership had agreed to nominate Leader of Opposition in National Assembly as the next prime minister after the success of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) was held in Model Town.

Inside Story

According to the inside story of the meeting, the PPP and PDM agreed to first table no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, while the motions against Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will be brought afterwards.

The task of the no-confidence motion had been given to former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The meeting also authorized the PPP co-chairman to settle matters with the coalition partners of the ruling PTI.

Number Game

Previously, opposition parties had expressed satisfaction over the progress made over the no-confidence motion; however the date for tabling the motion will be decided by the central leadership.

In the last meeting of opposition parties, majority of the attendees suggested tabling the no-confidence motion in Centre against Prime Minister Imran Khan first.

﻿The opposition decided to continue contacts with allies of the government ﻿but was confident that it can also get the required number even without support of government’s coalition partners.

On the occasion, former president Asif Ali Zardari said that time was running out so Imran Khan should be targeted first and others including Usman Buzdar and Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser will be dealt with later.