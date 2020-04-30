PM Imran meets Russian deputy PM Novak

Matters relating to mutual cooperation in multiple fields came under discussion.

MOSCOW (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a separate meeting with Deputy Prime Minister for Energy of Russia Alexander Novak, along with a delegation.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual cooperation in multiple fields came under discussion.

The two leaders met after PM Imran Khan held a three-hour long one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Commerce Adviser Abdur Razzak Dawood and National Security Adviser Mooed Yusuf accompanied the prime minister in the meeting.

The prime minister is on a two-day official visit to Russia, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.