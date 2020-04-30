Seven terrorists killed in two separate operations in North Waziristan

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security Forces killed seven terrorists in two separate operations conducted in North Waziristan and Balochistan on Thursday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an operation on reported presence of terrorists in Hamzoni area of North Waziristan district.

During the intense exchange of fire, six terrorists identified as Muhammad Ali, Mateeullah, Muhammad Umar, Akhtar Hussain, Sher and Waseem were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and equipment were also recovered from the killed terrorists which include sub machine guns, hand grenades, mines, handcuffs and large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

The locals of the area appreciated in the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

In another operation based on intelligence of presence of a terrorists’ hideout in Sambaza area of Balochistan, the security forces conducted an operation to apprehend Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into adjacent tribal districts.

The ISPR said that once the troops cordoned the area, terrorists hiding in a cave tried to flee and opened indiscriminate fire wherein, a heavy exchange of fire occurred. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed.

In the process, a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered that was planned to be used by terrorists against security forces.

The ISPR said that operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace and stability of Pakistan.