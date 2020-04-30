PM Imran holds meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

The two leaders discussed matters relating to bilateral relations and other important affairs.

MOSCOW (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

PM Imran Khan is in Russia on two-day official visit where he received red carpet welcome.

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan laid a floral wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a war memorial dedicated to Soviet soldiers killed during World War II. The national anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played on the occasion as the prime minister observed a moment of silence in respect for the fallen troops.

PM Imran Khan visit to Moscow is the first bilateral trip by a Pakistani prime minister after two decades, PM Imran Khan has been accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the members of his cabinet.

The premier will also meet with the Russian president to review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, a statement from the Foreign Office said. "They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan," the statement added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar, Abdul Razak Dawood, Moeed Yousuf and others are accompanying the premier during the visit.