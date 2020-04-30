Zardari calls on Siraj to get support for no-trust move

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former President and Pakistan People Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday called on Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj-ul-Haq in a bid to get support for a no-trust move against the incumbent government.

Zardari visited JI head office in Mansoora. Both the leaders discussed a decisive movement against the government, current political situation, and the joint opposition no-trust mover against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the meeting said that Zardari sought JI’s support for the success of the no-trust move. JI has a single vote of Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali in the National Assembly.

The opposition leadership on Wednesday agreed to nominate Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly as the next prime minister after the success of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) was held in Lahore.

During the meeting, the strategy for the success of the no-confidence motion as well as the overall political situation of the country came under discussion. One vote of Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Member National Assembly of Jamaat-e-Islami in Parliament became important and Zardari went on to ask for the help of Siraj’s party on no-trust motion.

Meanwhile, the joint opposition on Wednesday asked its national assembly members to sign a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition has been preparing a no-trust motion signed by its national assembly members. Sources said that the opposition parties are claiming the support of 24 government members.

The PML-N has claimed the support of 16 government members and Pakistan Peoples’ Party claimed the support of six lawmakers and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) claimed the support of two government members.

On this occasion, Sirajul Haq said that we object to the electronic voting machine. From the very first day, I will stand by this position. Elections through EVM will be a big fraud. We will put your suggestions in the Majlis-e-Shura and working of Jamaat-e-Islami. After that, we will respond. He has not yet taken the opposition into confidence, he mentioned.