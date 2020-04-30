PM lays wreath at Soviet World War II Memorial in Moscow

MOSCOW (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan today laid a floral wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a war memorial dedicated to Soviet soldiers killed during World War II.

The prime minister, who arrived in the Russian capital on Wednesday, visited the memorial at the Kremlin Wall and paid his respects to the soldiers.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played on the occasion as the prime minister observed a moment of silence in respect for the fallen troops.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to Moscow is the first bilateral trip by a Pakistani prime minister after two decades, PM Imran Khan has been accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the members of his cabinet.

The prime minister will also meet with the Russian president to review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

"They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan," the statement added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar, Abdul Razak Dawood, Moeed Yousuf and others are accompanying the premier during the visit.