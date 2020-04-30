IHC declares PECA Amendment Act as 'draconian law'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has declared Prevention from Electronic Crime Act (PECA) Amendment Ordinance 2022 as ‘draconian law’.



While hearing petitions filed against Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for exceeding from its authorities, the court remarked, “You are doing self censorship through this law.”

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said non-implementation on already devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) is worst thing, asking that whether FIA has any other duty instead of saving the nationalities of the people.

The CJ said that whenever an ordinance is prepared, it has to get green signal from both the Houses over which, Attorney General said that the approval can be taken from even one House.

Responding to the attorney general, the court remarked that the ordinance is considered to be rejected even if any of the two Houses votes against it.

IHC had stopped the authorities from carrying out arrests under the section 20 of PECA Amendment Bill 2022.

While conducting hearing on petition filed by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against the ordinance, the court remarked that the director general of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will be responsible if detentions will be made under the section 20.

The IHC further strictly ordered to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).