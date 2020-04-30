Fire at electronics factory extinguished after 20 hours

At least 18 fire brigade vehicles and 55 fire fighters Thursday have extinguished the massive blaze

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least 18 fire brigade vehicles and 55 fire fighters on Thursday have extinguished the massive blaze that broke out at an electronics factory located on Multan Road, area of Lahore after 20 hours.

The blaze broke out at around 4:00pm at the refrigerator making unit which spread very quickly to other parts of the factory due to the presence of ignitable material on the site.

Meanwhile, general manager of the factory identified as Sarfraz died of cardiac arrest following the mishap. The rescue sources informed that machinery and other valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.