Security forces seize large cache of weapons in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Matti Khel area of North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Matti Khel area of North Waziristan district and recovered a huge cache of weapons, the military s media wing said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

"During the search of the area, a large number of weapons, ammunition containing hand grenades, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and thousands of bullets were recovered from the hideout," the ISPR said.

The ISPR further said that the locals of Matti Khel have shown full support to the security forces against diminishing terrorism.