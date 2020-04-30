Security forces kill two terrorists during IBO in Kulachi

Two terrorists were killed during Intelligence Based Operation in Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The security forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted on reported presence of terrorists in Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release, one of the two terrorists killed during intense exchange of fire, were identified as Fazal Rehman alias Khairy.

The Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition which included sub machine guns, hand grenades and large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

