Balochistan reports 15 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least 15 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,309 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, 15 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in the province during the last 24 hours.

He further informed that 34,760 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus. He said that at least 374 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province.

