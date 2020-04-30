Two killed in road accidents in Khanpur, Bahawalnagar

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospitals.

KHANPUR/BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and one more was wounded in two separate accidents in Khanpur and Bahawalnagar on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Khanpur where one person was killed and another was wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor trolley.

The second accident was occurred in Bahawalnagar where a speeding car hit cycle at the Haroonabad Road, killing a man on the spot. Police sources said that the car driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

