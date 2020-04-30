Zardari, Pervez Elahi meeting: PML-Q, PPP express confidence in each other

The one-on-one meeting between Asif Zardari and Pervaiz Elahi continued for 20 minutes.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi accompanied by a delegation met former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday.

According to the declaration of the meeting issued on Wednesday, Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will work out a plan of action after consultation.

Monis Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Salik Hussain and Rasikh Elahi were also present in the meeting.

According to the statement, important decisions were taken in the meeting between Asif Ali Zardari and Pervez Elahi. The leadership of PPP and PML agreed to take decisions in consultation. The meeting discussed in detail the political situation in the country and other issues of mutual interest.

PML-Q and PPP leadership expressed full confidence in each other. Asif Zardari also hosted a dinner in honor of the delegation.