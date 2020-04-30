Pakistan values its relations with EU countries: COAS

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), European Union Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghanistan humanitarian situation and bilateral diplomatic relations with EU were discussed.

On the occasion, Chief of Army Staff said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.