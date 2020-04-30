PM Imran to leave for Russia on a two-day visit today

The two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave on a two-day visit to Russia today (Wednesday) on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

"The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet. The bilateral summit will be the highlight of the visit," the statement said.

The FO also highlighted that the two countries enjoyed friendly relations "marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues".

"During the summit, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations, including energy cooperation. They will also have [a] wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan," the statement added.

The visit of the Prime Minister will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields, it added.

