10 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least 10 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,294 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,398,648 people were screened for the virus till February 22 (Tuesday) out of which 10 more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 173 active coronavirus cases in the province while 34,747 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 374 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded at 3.09 percent in the province.

