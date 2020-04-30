PML-N decides to support PPP's Feb 27 long march

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday decided to support Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s (PPP) February 27 long march.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif visited Bilawal House Lahore and held a meeting with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. He was accompanied by Rana Sanaullah, party secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Maryam Aurangzeb.

On arrival at Bilawal House, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood and Rukhsana Bangash received the PML-N leadership.

Later, Maulana Asad-ur-Rehman and Akram Durrani from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam also reached Bilawal House. Asif Ali Zardari had invited the opposition leaders for dinner.

Inside story of the meeting

According to the inside story of the meeting, matters relating to no-confidence motion and other issues came under discussion.

According to sources, the PML-N, while proposing the resignations of 10 to 15 disgruntled members of the government, said that the opposition would demand a vote of confidence from the Prime Minister instead of a vote of no confidence.

Expressing concern, the PPP said that the opposition would face humiliation if the National Assembly Speaker did not accept the resignations of the disgruntled government members. The PPP further said that the politics and reputation of the opposition is at stake at present and the opposition parties will have to think very carefully and make decision against the government.

Sources further said that the PPP proposed to table no-trust move against the NA speaker before bringing one against PM Imran Khan. Meanwhile, the PML-N has been pushing for a no-confidence motion against the PM.

The PPP leadership said that it would be difficult to bring no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister without removing the NA speaker, adding that the Speaker can play an important role even if there is a vote of confidence against the PM.

“The PML-N has assured to put the PPP proposal before the party supremo,” sources confirmed.