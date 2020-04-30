IHC: Petition against PFUJ's PECA Ordinance fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A hearing will be held in the Islamabad High Court tomorrow (Wednesday) on the petition of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance issued through the Presidential Ordinance.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case tomorrow. PFUJ through lawyer Adil Aziz Qazi challenged the PECA Ordinance in the Islamabad High Court.

The petition contends that the government amended the PECA laws through an ordinance while the Upper House was in session a day earlier; the government had already prepared the draft, awaiting the end of the session to avoid legislation..

The petition states that the media is being shut down under the government, unannounced restrictions have been imposed on journalists and the new amended ordinance is only to promote certain types of journalists and discourage news and criticism. There was no emergency for the issuance of the amendment ordinance.

According to the petition, a meeting of the National Assembly could have been convened to amend the PECA law. The haste shown by the government identifies the nefarious intentions of the government.