Road accident kills four women, one minor in Mian Channu.

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) - Four women and a child were killed in a road accident as tractor-trolley crushed a motorcycle rickshaw on Talamba Road in Mian Channu.

A family from a nearby village in Mian Channu was on the way home on motorcycle rickshaw when the tractor-trolley collided with the vehicle. As a result of the accident, a baby of one month Muhammad Ali and four women have lost their lives.

The dead included Shehzada Mai, Shameem Mai, Maryam Bibi and Zahida Bibi. While six people have been injured including a girl and four women.

The injured and the dead belong to the same family. The Rescue team has shifted the injured and dead to Tehsil Hospital Mian Channu.

