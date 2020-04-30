Pakistan attaches importance to its ties with Sri Lanka: PM Imran

Pakistan attaches importance to its ties with Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka as a reliable friend and partner.

He was speaking to Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Olugetan who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Recalling his visit to Sri Lanka in February 2021, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan s desire to strengthen the strong fraternal ties between the two countries and comprehensively upgrade bilateral relations in all fields.

PM Imran Khan added that he looked forward to the visit of Sri Lankan leadership to Pakistan.

He said that security and defence cooperation had been a key component of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations and a factor of peace and stability in the region.

Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne underlined the close cooperative ties between the two countries and expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support at international and regional fora.

He reaffirmed the commitment to work together for the promotion of shared goals.