Postpone long march, Fazlur Rehman asks PPP

Asif Zardari and Fazlur Rehman have differences on a no-confidence motion in the Center or Punjab.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) to postpone its upcoming long march as the separate long marches it gives an impression of division among the opposition parties.

It may be recalled that the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and former president Asif Ali Zardari had met the PDM chief yesterday in which various issues were discussed.

According to the inside story of the meeting, the two leaders have differences and mistrust over the long march but also agreed on not to indulge in hoarse trading.

During the meeting, the PDM chairman proposed the PPP to postpone it February 27 long march as the two separate protests would give an impression of division among the opposition parties and the PPP should join the long march with the opposition parties.

Sources said that the two leaders have differences on a no-confidence motion in the Center or Punjab.

According to sources, the JUI-F suggested that a no-confidence motion should be tabled against Imran Khan first, to which the co-chairman PPP said that a no-confidence motion should be brought against the Punjab Chief Minister before the prime minister.