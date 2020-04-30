No-confidence motion of opposition will face defeat: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday has said that the opposition parties will not get anything from their protest campaigns.



Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, the minister said that the no-confidence motion of opposition will also face defeat.



He also said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will launch e-passport service to facilitate the people after his return from Russia.



Thirteen new passport offices will be established in Sindh whilst twenty eight Identity Card Stations of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) are also being established in the four provinces, he added.

The interior minister reaffirmed the commitment to crush the foreign funded terrorists. He said Radd-ul-Fasaad operation secured the country and we pay tributes to the sacrifices of security personnel.

Regarding the upcoming visit of Australian cricket team, he said excellent arrangements have been made for their security.