PECA, Elections Act ordinance based on ill intent: Saad Rafique

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and ElectionsAct ordinances are based on illintent.

While talking to the media in Lahore, the Member of National Assembly (MNA) said that the government is making these new laws just to silence the voices of the opposition and the media so that they cannot criticize PTI’s incompetence.

The PML-N leader further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members are trying to make secure them through these laws.