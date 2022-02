The JI leader claimed that half of police personnel use protocols for movement.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Monday has said that the city is facing biggest issue of law and order.

In a statement, the JI leader claimed that half of police personnel use protocols for movement, adding that the law and order situation can be improve by disallowing this government protocol.

He further demanded to stop hirings and transfers on political basis.