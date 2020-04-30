Sindh cabinet allows making Karachi mayor member of different authorities' governing bodies

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Monday has chaired a meeting of provincial cabinet in Karachi.
During the session, the cabinet allowed to make Karachi mayor member of different authorities’ governing bodies. The cabinet has also approved to establish provincial finance commission.
The representatives of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), town and union councils will also be included in the committee.
