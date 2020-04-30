Speeding dumper crushes one student to death, leaves another injured in Manga Mandi

Manga Mandi (Dunya News) – Two students on a motorcycle were trampled over by a dumper truck on Raiwind Road near Manga Mandi today (Monday).



One of the two students was killed, another sustained injuries in the traffic accident. Angered students burned down the dumper after the road mishap.



According to the police, over speeding was the primary cause of the accident while the driver of the dumper fled after the crash.

