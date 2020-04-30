Spreading fake news now a non-bailable offence: Law Minister

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Sunday said that spreading fake news is now a non-bailable offence with five year sentence as the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) has been amended.

Addressing a press conference, Farogh Naseem said PECA and Election Act have been amended; however, reiterated that the government believes in the freedom of expression but only want to end the spread of fake news.

He further said that the trial of the suspect nabbed under PECA will have to be completed in six months and the subordinate court will be accountable to the high court judge over failure to complete the trial of electronic crimes within this period.

Talking about changes in Elections Act, the minister said that after the amendment anyone including lawmakers will be allowed to run election campaigns.