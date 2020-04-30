No-trust motion an attempt at a bargaining chip for fresh deal: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that announcement to table a no-confidence motion is an attempt at a bargaining chip for a fresh deal.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi took to twitter to respond to the planned no-trust move by the opposition, the foreign minister said that lawmakers from PTI and coalition parties will collectively defeat the attempts to evade accountability.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has consistently stated that there is no possibility of an NRO.

A day earlier, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif had sought support of Jahangir Tareen for no-confidence motion during a secret meeting.

According to sources, the meeting between two leaders went on for several hours and Opposition Leader of National Assembly also offered Jahangir Tareen to work with PML-N even after no-confidence motion.