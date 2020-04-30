Cabinet approves summary of 5-year sentence for criticizing state institutions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal cabinet on Saturday approved a summary of a 5-year sentence for criticizing the state institutions including Pakistan army, judiciary and others on electronic media.

According to sources, the government has decided to make amendments in the Electronic Crimes Prevention Act.

The federal cabinet approved the amendment in the in the Electronic Crimes Prevention Act through an ordinance.

According to sources, the ordinance will come into force after the approval of the President.