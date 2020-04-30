Two legislations sent to federal cabinet for approval: Fawad Ch

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that two important legislations had been sent to the Federal Cabinet for approval, which would allow the parliamentarians to participate in the election campaign and declare online defamation a punishable offense.

Under the first law, he said in a tweet, it had been proposed to allow the Parliamentarians’ participation in the election campaign. While in the second law, it had been suggested declaring the defamation of people on social media a punishable offense.

In the law related to online public defamation, he said it had been made mandatory for the courts to decide the case within six months.