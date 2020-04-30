The opposition only wants to create an atmosphere of uncertainty: Ghulam Sarwar

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that the opposition has announced different dates for the long march but no one will resign on JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s call.

Talking to media persons, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that at present there are two major issues and that are no-confidence motion opposition s long march towards Islamabad.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the sit-in was announced by both Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The opposition only wants to create an atmosphere of uncertainty and increase problems of common man, he added.