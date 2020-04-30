22-year-old Pakistani becomes first Hindu ASP officer

BADIN (Dunya News) - A 22-year-old member of the Hindu community, Raja Rajinder passed the CSS exam and became Pakistan s first Hindu ASP officer.

Despite the daily protests over lack of facilities in the area, Raja Rajinder passed the CSS exam and became Pakistan’s first ASP officer after studying in a government school of Badin. In response to Raja Rajinder s victory, the citizen s gave him a warm welcome.



While sharing his view, he said that the prayers of the parents brought the results. We are all Pakistani where all nations are viewed with one eye. As per details, he worked hard to prepare for the CSS exam in Lahore, for one year and took the exam in 2021.