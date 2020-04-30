Sh Rashid takes notice of Athar Mateen’s murder, seeks report from Sindh IG

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday has taken notice of senior journalist at a private news channel, Athar Mateen.

The minister has ordered the Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) of Sindh police to submit the report as early as possible.

The reaction came after Athar Mateen was shot dead over trying to save a citizen from robbery bid in North Nazimabad, area of Karachi.

Two robbers were looting a local at gunpoint when, in an attempt to prevent the mugging, Athar Mateen smashed his car into robbers‘ bike.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) central told that the robbers opened fire at the producer’s car that resulted in his death on the spot. The suspects fled the scene after robbing another man, he added.

The SSP further told that the police have sealed the area and investigation teams are busy collecting evidence from the crime scene.

He told that gunmen also left their motorbike on the spot over some fault and escaped the scene after snatching another bike from a citizen.

