Pakistan values its relations with EU countries: COAS Bajwa

EU dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is currently on an official visit to Belgium, called on Stefano Sannino, Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) and General Claudio Graziano, Chairman of the EU Military Committee.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday that during the meetings, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with EU were discussed.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and earnestly look forward to enhance mutual cooperation based on common interest.

EU dignitaries appreciated Pakistan s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to play their role for increased collaboration with Pakistan at all levels.

